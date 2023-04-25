Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $844-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

NYSE SSTK opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,227 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,072. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

