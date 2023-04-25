SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Up 3.6%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 16,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 241,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,895 shares of company stock worth $1,325,706. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

