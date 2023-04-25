Siacoin Price Down 6.4% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $217.50 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,267.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00322353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00565290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00070024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00424555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,885,962,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

