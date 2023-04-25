Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.32 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Siacoin has a market cap of $213.28 million and $38.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00325158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00575341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00070092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00428431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,884,372,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

