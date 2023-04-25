Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.
