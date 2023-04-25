SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

