SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.42. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 476 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
