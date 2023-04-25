SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.42. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 476 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.