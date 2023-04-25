Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Clarus Securities

Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simply Better Brands Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Better Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Better Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.