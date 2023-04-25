SingularityNET Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $426.58 million and approximately $35.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33752727 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $31,704,480.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

