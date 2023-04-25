SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Financial Review

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 8.53 $23.25 million $1.03 107.02 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiTime and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 2 0 0 2.00

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 8.20% 3.40% 3.18% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Risk & Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

