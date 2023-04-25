Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 3.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

