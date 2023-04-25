Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

