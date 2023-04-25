Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $108.16 million and $10.61 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,214,911,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,214,931,330 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

