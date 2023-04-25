Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

