Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE SQM traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

