Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Source Energy Services Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.13.
About Source Energy Services
