Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.13.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

