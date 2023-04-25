SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 2.69% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $107,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 1,814,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,107. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

