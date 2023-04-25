SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,312 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

