SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 39,466 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $55.98.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,659,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

