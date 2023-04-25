Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SPB opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

