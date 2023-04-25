Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

