Square Token (SQUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $495,668.83

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00017251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $495,668.83 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 5.82957962 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $438,094.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

