St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.