Stephens Initiates Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,653. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

