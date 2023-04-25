Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 458 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. The stock had a trading volume of 449,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,724. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

