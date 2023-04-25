Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 994 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.50. 141,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $568.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

