Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after buying an additional 398,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

