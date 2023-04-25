Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 360,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

