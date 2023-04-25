Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,182 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,839,117. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

