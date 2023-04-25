Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 3.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 1,029,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,093,818. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

