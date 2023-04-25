Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 294.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.15. 122,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.89.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

