Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

