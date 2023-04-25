Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 139,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

