Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 34,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 22,855 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AA traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 6,176,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.