StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.