StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
