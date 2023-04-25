StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.51 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

