StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

