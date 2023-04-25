StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
About Symbolic Logic
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.