StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

