StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 0.7 %

GIGM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

