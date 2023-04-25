StockNews.com Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

AGIO stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,277. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.