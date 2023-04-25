StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.99 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

