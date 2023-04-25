StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 5.3 %
LQDT stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.