StockNews.com Upgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $368.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $1,911,231. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.