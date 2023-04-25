StockNews.com Upgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to “Hold”

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. 50,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading

