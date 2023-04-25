Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,857. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

