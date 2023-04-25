Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,948 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 537.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 507,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 427,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 2,195,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

