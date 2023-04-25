Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.47. The stock had a trading volume of 836,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

