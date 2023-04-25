Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,912. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

