Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. 628,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $242.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

