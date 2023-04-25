Storj (STORJ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.41 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Storj has a market cap of $144.36 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

